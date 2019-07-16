Consumer Sector Update for 07/16/2019: ADT,SPAR,APRN,BYND,DPZ

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.06%

MCD -0.18%

DIS -0.47%

CVS -0.25%

KO -0.12%

Consumer stocks turned narrowly lower shortly before Tuesday's closing bell, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling less than 0.1% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were slipping under 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) ADT ( ADT ) was nearly 4% higher shortly before Tuesday's closing bell after the home security company agreed to settle its legal fight with Northstar Alarm Services over alleged deceptive sales practices. As part of the settlement, NorthStar also agreed to pay $3 million to ADT, with the outlay rising to $5 million if it it defaults on paying the original amount. The settlement follows a $4 million jury award in a similar deceptive sales lawsuit by ADT against another security company, Alder Holdings.

In other sector news:

(+) Blue Apron Holdings ( APRN ) soared Tuesday, rising 41% at last look, after the food and recipe home-delivery service announced plans to include plant-based proteins from Beyond Meat ( BYND ) in its meals beginning in August. The first recipes will feature Beyond Meat's four-ounce Beyond Burger patty with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and garlic green beans during the week of August 19 and Beyond Burgers with jalapeno and goat cheese and corn on the cob the following week. Financial terms were not disclosed.

(+) Spartan Motors ( SPAR ) was racing about 15.5% higher this afternoon, easing from a more than 20% advance soon after Tuesday's opening bell, after saying its Utilimaster subsidiary has received an order for at least 2,237 of its walk-in vans to an unnamed North American e-commerce and fulfillment firm. Prior to this expansion order, Utilimaster exclusively produced cargo van upfit orders for the customer. Financial details were not disclosed.

(-) Domino's Pizza ( DPZ ) slid 8.5% after the delivery chain Tuesday reported a 4% increase in total Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $811.6 million during the three months ended June 16 from $779.4 million last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $834.9 million in revenue.