Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: WRK,AMZN,EROS

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.05%

MCD +0.24%

DIS -0.33%

CVS -0.37%

KO -0.13%

Consumer stocks were narrowly higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.1% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were rising a little less than 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Westrock Company ( WRK ) retreated Monday, sinking almost 3%, after KeyBanc cut its investment recommendation on the packaging company to underweight from its prior sector weight call and also set a $32 price target on the company's stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Amazon.com ( AMZN ) was fractionally higher. More than 2,000 of the online retailer's employees walked off their jobs in a strike over wages at seven of the company's facilities throughout Germany, according to a Reuters report. Separately, the company Monday announced plans to open a new warehouse in the western German city of Moenchengladbach.

(-) Eros International ( EROS ) dropped 11% after the Indian movie distributor reported a 3% decline in its fiscal Q4 revenue compared with the year-ago period, falling to $69.75 million during the three months ended March 31 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $86.2 million. On a non-GAAP basis, it generated $79 million in gross revenue, inmproving on $74.3 million during the January-to-March period in 2018.