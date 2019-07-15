Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS

Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019

Consumer stocks turned narrowly higher in late trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.2% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were rising over 0.3%, reversing their mid-day decline.

Among consumer stocks moving on new:

(+) Nielsen ( NLSN ) was more than 2% higher this afternoon, giving back most of a prior 7.9% gain, after a person familiar with the matter told Benzinga tha t report s KKR & Co ( KKR ) was preparing to buy the media data analytics company "was a false rumor." Spanish business news broadcaster Intereconomia

sent Nielsen shares as much as 7.9% higher earlier Monday when it said the company was ready to accept a $30-per-share bid from KKR.

In other sector news:

(+) Amazon.com ( AMZN ) was fractionally higher. More than 2,000 of the online retailer's employees at seven of its facilities in Germany walked off their jobs Monday in a dispute over wages, Reuters reported. Separately, the company announced plans to open a new warehouse in the western German city of Moenchengladbach.

(-) Westrock Company ( WRK ) retreated Monday, sinking 3%, after KeyBanc cut its investment recommendation on the packaging company to underweight from its prior sector weight call and also set a $32 price target on the company's stock.

(-) Eros International ( EROS ) dropped 12% after the Indian movie distributor reported a 3% decline in its fiscal Q4 revenue compared with the year-ago period, falling to $69.8 million and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $86.2 million for the three months ended March 31. On a non-GAAP basis, it generated $79 million in gross revenue, improving on $74.3 million during the January-to-March period in 2018.

