Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: EROS, GM, FCAU, AMZN, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.10%

MCD: Flat

DIS: +0.23%

CVS: +0.43%

KO: +0.31%

Top consumer stocks were mostly higher in Monday pre-market trade.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Eros International ( EROS ), which was declining by more than 9% after the company reported a fiscal Q4 loss of $5.83 per diluted share, wider than a loss of $0.309 per share a year ago. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $13.1 million during the three months that ended March 31, versus $24.1 million a year ago.

In other sector news:

(+) General Motors ( GM ) and Fiat Chrysler ( FCAU ) were trading higher after the Trump administration reportedly said it is suspending regulation at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that increases penalties to automakers that exceed fuel efficiency requirements.

(+) Amazon.com ( AMZN ) was marginally advancing after unveiling plans to open a new warehouse in the western city of Moenchengladbach in Germany this year and create more than 2,800 jobs to bring the number of workers it has in Germany to more than 20,000. Separately, more than 2,000 Amazon workers in seven of the company's sites in Germany went on strike, which will last at least two days, over wages, Reuters wrote, citing labor union Verdi.