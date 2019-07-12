Consumer Sector Update for 07/12/2019: SSP,NXST,TRCO,CPRI,SFIX,BBBY

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.67%

MCD +0.14%

DIS +0.79%

CVS -0.78%

KO +0.07%

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in late trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing almost 0.3% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 1.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) EW Scripps ( SSP ) advanced 3% on Friday after the television and cable broadcaster priced an upsized $500 million private placement of 5.875% senior notes due 2027 at par. Citing strong demand and favorable pricing, the offering was increased in size by an extra $100 million, with the company using $400 million of the net proceeds plus $180 million in cash on hand to buy eight local stations being divested by Nexstar Media Group ( NXST ) as part of its proposed acquisition of Tribune Media ( TRCO ).

In other sector news:

(+) Capri Holdings Ltd ( CPRI ) rose nearly 4%. The branded apparel company said Pascale Meyran was stepping down as chief human resources officer effective Sept 21 to become an executive coach. Pascale will continue to work with the company as a consultant through next June.

(+) Stitch Fix ( SFIX ) was 1.5% lower in late trade, reversing an earlier gain. Goldman Sachs raised its investment recommendation on the online apparel company to buy compared with its prior neutral call, saying the company's advertising and e-commerce strength should be on display during its upcoming Q2 financial results and producing "compelling upside potential" for the company's share price.

(-) Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) declined 2.5% after Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on the retailer's shares by $7 to $13 apiece. The brokerage also reiterated its equal weight rating on the company's stock.