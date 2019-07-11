Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/11/2019: BBBY,PSMT,AEO,INUV

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.52%

MCD -0.47%

DIS +0.28%

CVS +4.27%

KO +0.21%

Consumer stocks turned narrowly mixed this afternoon, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling nearly 0.1%, reversing a mid-day gain, while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were rising almost 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Bed Bath & Beyond ( BBBY ) slumped Thursday, slipping over 3%, after the retailer reported a 6.5% revenue decline during its fiscal Q1 ended June 1, falling to $2.57 billion from $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year and narrowly trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $2.58 billion in Q1 sales. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.12 per share during the quarter, down from $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the $0.08 per share analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) PriceSmart ( PSMT ) was 2.6% higher on Thursday, recovering from a 10% slide for the warehouse retailer after i t report ed fiscal Q3 financial results lagging Wall Street forecasts. Net income declined to $0.46 per share from $0.61 per share year-ago profit while net sales grew 0.8% over the same quarter last year, reaching $788.6 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting PriceSmart to earn $0.50 per share on $793 million in sales during the three months ended May 31.

(-) American Eagle Outfitters ( AEO ) was narrowly lower in recent trade after the retailer Thursday said it will begin selling cannabidiol-infused products in October at almost 500 of its stores and online. The products are made by Green Growth Brands from US-licensed hemp processors and will only be sold in jurisdictions where CBD sales are legal.

(-) Inuvo ( INUV ) fell about 30% to a worst-ever $0.26 cents a share on Thursday after the online advertising platform priced a $4.13 million public offering of 13.75 million shares at 30 cents per share, representing an 18.9% discount to Wednesday's closing price. The company also gave the underwriter an option to buy an extra 2.06 million share and it was expecting $3.8 million in net proceeds, assuming the underwriter does not exercise its overallotment option.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: BBBY , PSMT , AEO , INUV


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar