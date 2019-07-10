Consumer Sector Update for 07/10/2019: LEVI, VIPS, FUN, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.11%

MCD: -0.02%

DIS: +0.28%

CVS: +0.42%

KO: +0.10%

Most consumer majors were trading higher pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Levi Strauss ( LEVI ), which was down more than 7% after reporting that its diluted EPS fell to $0.07 in Q2 from $0.19 a year earlier, shy of analysts' estimates of $0.08 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue, meanwhile, rose to $1.31 billion from $1.25 billion a year ago, ahead of the $1.29 billion estimate.

In other sector news:

(+) Vipshop Holdings ( VIPS ) was up 1% after it agreed to acquire Shan Shan Commercial Group, an outlet operator, for RMB2.9 billion ($421 million) in cash installments.

(=) Cedar Fair ( FUN ) was unchanged after saying preliminary revenue from the start of its fiscal year through July 7 was approximately $579 million, an increase of $16 million, or 3%, when compared with the same fiscal period a year ago.