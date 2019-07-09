Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2019: PEP, LK, HD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: Flat

MCD: -0.10%

DIS: -0.12%

CVS: Flat

KO: -0.38%

Consumer giants were flat to lower pre-bell Tuesday.

In other sector news:

(+) Pepsico ( PEP ) was advancing marginally after i t report ed Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 per share, down from $1.61 a year ago but topping the $1.51 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Luckin Coffee ( LK ) is planning to boost its customer base in the young demographics sector with the launch of more than 10 tea-based drinks, Xinhua News Agency reported. Luckin Coffee was recently trading higher.

(=) Some Home Depot ( HD ) shoppers said they are boycotting the home improvement retailer after one of its founders said he would donate some of his fortune to US President Donald Trump's re-election bid. Home Depot was unchanged after the news.

