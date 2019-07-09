Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ETSY,PEP,BJ

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.41%

MCD -0.09%

DIS +0.21%

CVS -0.37%

KO -0.77%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling 0.8% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Etsy ( ETSY ) climbed 4% on Tuesday after the e-commerce platform forecast a "modest upside" to its prior FY19 gross sales outlook after saying it plans to make free shipping a "core part" of its shopping experience. Starting July 30, customers spending $35 or more will have those goods delivered for free and the company also will give priority placement in its US search results to items that ship for free.

In other sector news:

(-) Pepsico ( PEP ) slipped more than 1% on Tuesday after the soft-drink bottler issued a FY19 earnings forecast lagging Wall Street expectations, upstaging better-than-expected Q2 results. Excluding one-time items, the company is projecting core net income of $5.50 per share for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share, if comparable.

(-) BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings ( BJ ) fell 5.6% on Tuesday after a new regulatory filing showed company president and CEO Christopher Baldwin sold 63,200 shares of the warehouse retailer's stock through a series of transactions authorized under his Rule 10b5-1 program adopted last October. He exercised fully vested stock options to acquire 33,053 shares at $5.72 apiece and then sold them for nearly $674,000 in net proceeds. He also sold another 30,147 shares previously held through an irrevocable trust at an average of $25.99 apiece, generating another $783,500 in gross proceeds.