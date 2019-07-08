Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.01%

MCD: -0.11%

DIS: Flat

CVS: -0.12%

KO: -0.15%

Most consumer heavyweights were retreating pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) M.D.C. Holdings ( MDC ), which was advancing by almost 3% as its preliminary Q2 new home orders increased 32% to 2,273 from 1,721 in the prior-year period.

In other sector news:

(+) Kohl's ( KSS ) said it has begun accepting Amazon.com ( AMZN ) returns at all stores excluding those in Anchorage, Ala. Kohl's was higher after the announcement, while Amazon was recently declining.

(=) There has been overwhelming demand for Anheuser InBev's ( BUD ) proposed Hong Kong IPO of its Asia-Pacific unit as investors have subscribed for more shares than the beer giant is offering, Reuters reported, citing sources. Anheuser InBev was flat pre-Bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: MDC , KSS , AMZN , BUD , WMT


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar