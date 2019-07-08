Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.01%

MCD: -0.11%

DIS: Flat

CVS: -0.12%

KO: -0.15%

Most consumer heavyweights were retreating pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) M.D.C. Holdings ( MDC ), which was advancing by almost 3% as its preliminary Q2 new home orders increased 32% to 2,273 from 1,721 in the prior-year period.

In other sector news:

(+) Kohl's ( KSS ) said it has begun accepting Amazon.com ( AMZN ) returns at all stores excluding those in Anchorage, Ala. Kohl's was higher after the announcement, while Amazon was recently declining.

(=) There has been overwhelming demand for Anheuser InBev's ( BUD ) proposed Hong Kong IPO of its Asia-Pacific unit as investors have subscribed for more shares than the beer giant is offering, Reuters reported, citing sources. Anheuser InBev was flat pre-Bell.