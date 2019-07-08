Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: GOL,MDC,GSX

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.59%

MCD +0.12%

DIS -0.72%

CVS -1.22%

KO -0.23%

Consumer stocks were little changed in recent trade, with shares of consumer staple companies and consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 gaining less than 0.1% this afternoon.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA ( GOL ) was rising for a fourth session in a row, climbing nearly 4%, after the Brazilian airline company Monday reported Monday reported preliminary Q2 metrics exceeding year-ago levels by large margins. Passenger unit revenue grew 24% over the same April-to-June fiscal period last year, it said, while its revenue per available seat mile increased 23% year-over-year.

In other sector news:

(+) MDC Holdings ( MDC ) advanced 5% on Monday after saying new home orders increased 32% during the three months ended June 30 compared with the year-ago period, rising by 552 orders to 2,273. The home-builder delivered 1,514 new houses during Q2, two more than the same quarter last year, while its backlog grew to its highest level since 2006, climbing 7% to 4,293 home orders.

(-) GSX Techedu ( GSX ) was down over 7% this afternoon. Barclays began analyst coverage of the Chinese for-profit educator with an overweight stock rating and a $13 price target.