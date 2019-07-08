Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: GOL,MDC,GSX

Top Consumer Stocks
WMT +0.59%
MCD +0.12%
DIS -0.72%
CVS -1.22%
KO -0.23%
Consumer stocks were little changed in recent trade, with shares of consumer staple companies and consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 gaining less than 0.1% this afternoon.
Among consumer stocks moving on news:
(+) Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA ( GOL ) was rising for a fourth session in a row, climbing nearly 4%, after the Brazilian airline company Monday reported Monday reported preliminary Q2 metrics exceeding year-ago levels by large margins. Passenger unit revenue grew 24% over the same April-to-June fiscal period last year, it said, while its revenue per available seat mile increased 23% year-over-year.
In other sector news:
(+) MDC Holdings ( MDC ) advanced 5% on Monday after saying new home orders increased 32% during the three months ended June 30 compared with the year-ago period, rising by 552 orders to 2,273. The home-builder delivered 1,514 new houses during Q2, two more than the same quarter last year, while its backlog grew to its highest level since 2006, climbing 7% to 4,293 home orders.
(-) GSX Techedu ( GSX ) was down over 7% this afternoon. Barclays began analyst coverage of the Chinese for-profit educator with an overweight stock rating and a $13 price target.