Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: AAWW,GOL,MDC,GSX

Top Consumer Stocks
WMT +0.79%
MCD +0.49%
DIS -0.89%
CVS -0.56%
KO -0.01%
Consumer stocks were moderately higher in late trade, with shares of consumer staple companies in the S&P 500 rising more than 0.2% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.2%.
Among consumer stocks moving on news:
(-) Atlas Air ( AAWW ) was fractionally lower late Monday, paring a prior 3% decline. The aviation-services company said the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has affirmed a lower court order stopping a work slowdown by Atlas Air pilots. Theunanimous decision also upheld a district court ruling requiring the pilot's unions to take affirmative actions to prevent interference with the company's operations.
In other sector news:
(+) MDC Holdings ( MDC ) advanced almost 10% on Monday after saying new home orders increased 32% during the three months ended June 30 compared with the year-ago period, rising by 552 orders to 2,273. The home-builder delivered 1,514 new houses during Q2, two more than the same quarter last year, while its backlog grew to its highest level since 2006, climbing 7% to 4,293 home orders.
(+) Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA ( GOL ) rose for a fourth session in a row, climbing 2.5%, after the Brazilian airline company Monday reported preliminary Q2 metrics exceeding year-ago levels by large margins. Passenger unit revenue grew 24% over the same April-to-June fiscal period last year, it said, while its revenue per available seat mile increased 23% year-over-year.
(-) GSX Techedu ( GSX ) was down 10% this afternoon. Barclays began analyst coverage of the Chinese for-profit educator with an overweight stock rating and a $13 price target.