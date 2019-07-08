Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: AAWW,GOL,MDC,GSX

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.79%

MCD +0.49%

DIS -0.89%

CVS -0.56%

KO -0.01%

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in late trade, with shares of consumer staple companies in the S&P 500 rising more than 0.2% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Atlas Air ( AAWW ) was fractionally lower late Monday, paring a prior 3% decline. The aviation-services company said the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has affirmed a lower court order stopping a work slowdown by Atlas Air pilots. Theunanimous decision also upheld a district court ruling requiring the pilot's unions to take affirmative actions to prevent interference with the company's operations.

In other sector news:

(+) MDC Holdings ( MDC ) advanced almost 10% on Monday after saying new home orders increased 32% during the three months ended June 30 compared with the year-ago period, rising by 552 orders to 2,273. The home-builder delivered 1,514 new houses during Q2, two more than the same quarter last year, while its backlog grew to its highest level since 2006, climbing 7% to 4,293 home orders.

(+) Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA ( GOL ) rose for a fourth session in a row, climbing 2.5%, after the Brazilian airline company Monday reported preliminary Q2 metrics exceeding year-ago levels by large margins. Passenger unit revenue grew 24% over the same April-to-June fiscal period last year, it said, while its revenue per available seat mile increased 23% year-over-year.

(-) GSX Techedu ( GSX ) was down 10% this afternoon. Barclays began analyst coverage of the Chinese for-profit educator with an overweight stock rating and a $13 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: AAWW , MDC , GOL , GSX


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar