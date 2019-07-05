Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: GOL,BRFS,GM

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.55%

MCD -0.56%

DIS -0.66%

CVS +0.98%

KO -0.84%

Consumer stocks were broadly lower Friday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling more than 1.0% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were down nearly 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA ( GOL ) was soaring Friday, rising 21%, after the Brazilian airline company reported a 14.4% increase in passenger traffic on a capacity increase of 7.0% for June compared with the prior-year period. Revenue passenger kilometers increased to 3.22 billion, available seat kilometers grew to 3.88 billion, while load factor gained 5.4 percentage points to 83%.

In other sector news:

(+) BRF SA ( BRFS ) rose another 3.5% on Friday, extending a recent 18% advance, after Bloomberg reported rising investor skepticism over the Brazilian food company's proposed merger with Marfrig Global Foods SA. The company's stock began a slide in late May after the firm said it was exploring a potential tie-up with Marfrig, with investors worried over how much value would be extracted by the pairing given Marfrig's poor results.

(-) General Motors ( GM ) advanced fractionally on Friday, turning around an earlier decline. The carmaker reported a 12% decline in Q2 Chinese sales, with Cadillac the only model brand to post an increase over year-ago levels. Overall, GM and its joint ventures sold 753,926 vehicles during the April-to-June period compared with 858,344 cars and trucks last year.