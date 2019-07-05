Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: EA,GOL,BRFS,GM

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.22%

MCD -0.72%

DIS +0.14%

CVS +0.65%

KO -0.25%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in late Friday trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling nearly 0.6% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.1%, reversing a prior decline.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Electronic Arts ( EA ) retreated Friday, sinking almost 5%, after the initial viewership numbers for Season 2 of the electronic games company's multiplayer battle royale shooter game Apex Legends lagged expectations. The second season debuted Tuesday and had around 36,000 viewers the next day, according to Twitch Tracker, down from 107,000 viewers in March and a peak of 674,000 viewers in February.

In other sector news:

(+) GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA ( GOL ) was soaring Friday, rising over 17%, after the Brazilian airline company reported a 14.4% increase in passenger traffic on a capacity increase of 7.0% for June compared with the prior-year period. Revenue passenger kilometers increased to 3.22 billion, available seat kilometers grew to 3.88 billion, while load factor gained 5.4 percentage points to 83%.

(+) BRF SA ( BRFS ) rose another 4% on Friday, extending a recent 18% advance, after Bloomberg reported rising investor skepticism over the Brazilian food company's proposed merger with Marfrig Global Foods SA. The company's stock began a slide in late May after the firm said it was exploring a potential tie-up with Marfrig, with investors worried over how much value would be extracted by the pairing given Marfrig's poor results.

(+) General Motors ( GM ) advanced fractionally on Friday, turning around an earlier decline. The carmaker reported a 12% decline in Q2 Chinese sales, with Cadillac the only model brand to post an increase over year-ago levels. Overall, GM and its joint ventures sold 753,926 vehicles during the April-to-June period compared with 858,344 cars and trucks last year.