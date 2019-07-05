Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: DEO, AMZN, GM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.39%

MCD: -0.24%

DIS: -0.76%

CVS: Flat

KO: -0.36%

Leading consumer stocks were declining in Friday's pre-market trading .

In other sector news:

(-) Diageo ( DEO ) was more than 1% lower as the Press Trust of India reported that the company's Indian unit has requested the Central government to promote "ease of doing business" to encourage states to launch reforms for the alcoholic beverages industry.

(-) Britain's market competition watchdog is investigating the planned acquisition by eCommerce giant Amazon ( AMZN ) of a minority stake and certain rights in online food delivery service Deliveroo. Amazon was slightly lower in pre-market trading.

(=) General Motors ( GM ) was unchanged after saying it sold 753,926 vehicles in China in Q2, a 12.2% decline from sales of 858,344 units from last year.