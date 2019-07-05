Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: DEO, AMZN, GM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.39%

MCD: -0.24%

DIS: -0.76%

CVS: Flat

KO: -0.36%

Leading consumer stocks were declining in Friday's pre-market trading .

In other sector news:

(-) Diageo ( DEO ) was more than 1% lower as the Press Trust of India reported that the company's Indian unit has requested the Central government to promote "ease of doing business" to encourage states to launch reforms for the alcoholic beverages industry.

(-) Britain's market competition watchdog is investigating the planned acquisition by eCommerce giant Amazon ( AMZN ) of a minority stake and certain rights in online food delivery service Deliveroo. Amazon was slightly lower in pre-market trading.

(=) General Motors ( GM ) was unchanged after saying it sold 753,926 vehicles in China in Q2, a 12.2% decline from sales of 858,344 units from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: DEO , AMZN , GM , WMT , MCD


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar