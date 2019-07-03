Consumer Sector Update for 07/03/2019: XSPA, TSLA, FCAU, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.72%

MCD: +0.10%

DIS: +0.25%

CVS: +0.35%

KO: +0.04%

Top consumer stocks werehigher in pre-market trading Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) XpresSpa Group ( XSPA ), which was up more than 13% after saying claims under a new lawsuit filed by its founders, Moreton Binn and Marisol Binn, are "completely without merit and made in an effort to undermine XpresSpa, board members and the company's lender."

(+) Tesla ( TSLA ) was advancing by 7% after the US electric car maker reported an all-time high production of 87,048 vehicles and historically high deliveries of 95,200 vehicles in Q2.

In other sector news:

(+) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles ( FCAU ) posted its best June total US sales results in 14 years as the company had 2% growth, driven by the highest month of sales for its Ram pickup since it detached from Dodge in 2009. The company was up 2% premarket.