Consumer Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SAUC,TSLA,BECN,OC

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.52%

MCD +1.42%

DIS +0.19%

CVS +0.64%

KO +0.38%

Consumer stocks were mostly higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 1.2% Wednesday afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.8%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Diversified Restaurant Holdings ( SAUC ) slid 11% on Wednesday after saying CEO David Burke and chief financial officer Phyllis Knight resigned as part of a restructuring of the restaurant franchisee chain. Executive board chairman Michael Ansley will assume the role of interim chief executive while controller Toni Werner will become interim CFO.

In other sector news:

(+) Tesla ( TSLA ) jumped almost 5% higher after the electric-car maker late Tuesday delivered a record 95,200 vehicles during Q2, easily exceeding analyst forecasts expecting around 90,700 cars. The company also produced a record 87,048 vehicle during the April-to-June period, consisting of 72,531 of its Model 3s and 14,517 Model S/Xs.

(-) Beacon Roofing Supply ( BECN ) fell 0.5% after Wednesday saying Julian Francis will become president and CEO of the construction materials company on Sept. 1. Francis joins Beacon after almost five years as president of Owens Corning's insulation segment and an earlier stint as a vice president and publishing director at privately held Reed Business Information. He also will become a director on the Beacon board.