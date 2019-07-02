Consumer Sector Update for 07/02/2019: RBZ, BURG, SMPL, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:
WMT: Flat
MCD: Flat
DIS: -0.11%
CVS: Flat
KO: +0.10%
Consumer heavyweights were narrowly mixed pre-market Tuesday.
Early movers include:
(+) Reebonz Holding ( RBZ ), which was more than 16% higher after the group said it expanded its recently launched "Sell to Reebonz" service to five new markets: Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia.
(+) Chanticleer Holdings ( BURG ) was up more than 8% as the restaurant operator and its partners sold a stake in the Hooters of America restaurant chain to privately held Nord Bay Capital and TriArtisan Capital Advisors.
(+) Simply Good Foods ( SMPL ) was advancing by more than 4% after i t report ed Q3 earnings of $0.16 per share, up from $0.10 a year ago and beating the Capital IQ consensus of $0.13.