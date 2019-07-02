Consumer Sector Update for 07/02/2019: FRAN,RBZ,FOXF

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.31%

MCD +0.79%

DIS +0.63%

CVS -0.92%

KO +0.16%

Consumer stocks were split between winners and losers Tuesday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.3% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were down 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Francesca's Holdings Corp ( FRAN ) dropped 13% after the apparel company late Monday said Kelly Dilts was stepping down as chief financial officer on July 19 and will be replaced by chief accounting officer Cindy Thomassee. Thomassee joined Francesca's in December 2007 and previously was interim CFO between May 2012 to March 2013 and again from December 2015 to April 2016.

In other sector news:

(+) Reebonz Holding ( RBZ ) was ahead 9.3%, easing from a 27% advance earlier Tuesday, after the Singapore-based ecommerce platform said it recently expanded its "Sell to Reebonz" service to five additional markets: Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia.

(-) Fox Factory Holding ( FOXF ) declined 1% on Tuesday after the recreational vehicle company completed its CEO succession plan, with the former president of its powered vehicles group, Mike Dennison, succeeding Larry Enterline as chief executive officer. Enterline became executive board chairman on Saturday after eight years as CEO.