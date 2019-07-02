Consumer Sector Update for 07/02/2019: EAST,FRAN,RBZ,FOXF

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.67%

MCD +1.08%

DIS +0.63%

CVS -0.33%

KO +0.54%

Consumer stocks turned broadly mixed shortly before Tuesday's closing bell, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing over 0.6% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were down less than 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Eastside Distilling ( EAST ) was down over 2% this afternoon, falling off a small morning advance. The spirits- and liqueurs-maker Tuesday said it has begun co-packing a cannabidiol beverage as a service for other companies. Two companies already have contracted Eastside's craft canning and bottling subsidiary to produce CBD beverage and the company said it was talking with four other prospective clients.

In other sector news:

(+) Reebonz Holding ( RBZ ) was ahead 9%, easing from a 27% advance earlier Tuesday, after the Singapore-based ecommerce platform said it recently expanded its "Sell to Reebonz" service to five additional markets: Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia.

(-) Fox Factory Holding ( FOXF ) declined more than 2% on Tuesday after the recreational vehicle company completed its CEO succession plan, with the former president of its powered vehicles group, Mike Dennison, succeeding Larry Enterline as chief executive officer. Enterline became executive board chairman on Saturday after eight years as CEO.

(-) Francesca's Holdings Corp ( FRAN ) dropped over 11% after the apparel company late Monday said Kelly Dilts was stepping down as chief financial officer on July 19 and will be replaced by chief accounting officer Cindy Thomassee. Thomassee joined Francesca's in December 2007 and previously was interim CFO between May 2012 to March 2013 and again from December 2015 to April 2016.