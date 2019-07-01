Consumer Sector Update for 07/01/2019: JMU, TSLA, TTM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Quantcast

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.64%

MCD: +0.47%

DIS: +0.87%

CVS: +0.90%

KO: +0.49%

Consumer heavyweights were trading higher pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) JMU ( JMU ), which was more than 4% higher after i t report ed a full-year 2018 adjusted loss of $9 million, compared with a $12.3 million loss in 2017.

(+) Tesla ( TSLA ) is "very close" to achieving its goal of delivering 33,000 vehicles in North America in June, news website Electrek reported, citing sources. Tesla was recently up more than 3%.

(+) Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of Tata Motors ( TTM ), is planning to spend hundreds of millions of pounds in building an all-electric version of its XJ luxury saloon at its Castle Bromwich factory in Birmingham, UK, the Sunday Times reported, citing sources. Tata Motors was rallying more than 3% after the news.

