Consumer Sector Update for 07/01/2019: COTY,TTM,JMU

Consumer stocks were higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.1% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Coty ( COTY ) plunged almost 15% after Monday unveiling a turnaround program, including plans to spend $600 million through the end of FY23 after recording $3 billion in impairment charges during FY19. The cosmetics company also is expecting a "moderating" decline in its FY20 net revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Tata Motors ( TTM ) climbed almost 3% after the Sunday Times reported its Jaguar Land Rover unit is planning to spend hundreds of millions of pounds to build an all-electric version of its XJ luxury sedan at its Castle Bromwich factory in Birmingham, UK.

(-) JMU ( JMU ) was falling over 4% Monday afternoon, giving back a small morning gain. The Chinese e-commerce platform narrowed its FY18 net loss compared with the prior year period, recording a $9 million adjusted net loss during the 12 months ended Dec. 31 following a $12.3 million non-GAAP loss in FY17. Revenue declined 58.9% year-over-year to $36.5 million.