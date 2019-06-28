Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2019: NKE,BJ,STZ,LYV

Consumer stocks were ending narrowly mixed, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling nearly 0.2% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were rising almost 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Nike ( NKE ) was narrowly higher shortly before Friday's closing bell, erasing a 1.2% mid-day decline. The athletic apparel company late Thursday reported mixed fiscal Q4 results, topping analyst estimates with a 4% sales increase to $10.18 billion but also earning $0.62 per share during the three months ended May 31 and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Constellation Brands ( STZ ) rose 5.5% after reporting improved financial results for its fiscal Q1 ended May 31, with net income rising by a penny over its year-ago profit to $2.21 per share while net sales grew 2% year-over-year to $2.10 billion. That also beat the Capital IQ consensus calls expecting $2.06 per share on $2.07 billion in net sales. It also raised its FY20 earnings outlook by $0.15 to a new range of $8.65 to $8.95 per share, also exceeding the $8.57 per share Street view.

(-) BJ's Wholesale Club ( BJ ) was just lower after the warehouse retailer late Thursday priced a secondary offering of nearly 10 shares previously held by private-equity investors CVC Beacon LP at $25.74 each, representing a 2.8% discount to its last closing price. CVC previously sold slightly more than 33.5 million shares through a series of transactions since last October, with Thursday's stock sale liquidating the rest of its BJ's stake.

(-) Live Nation Entertainment ( LYV ) was fractionally lower Friday afternoon, slipping over 1%, after Citigroup lowered its stock rating on the concerts and ticketing company to sell from its prior neutral call in addition to establishing a $63 price target on the shares.

