Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2019: NKE, WMT, MCD, DISCA, CVS, KO, BA, BC

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: Flat

MCD: +0.15%

DIS: +0.44%

CVS: +0.47%

KO: +0.14%

Top consumer stocks were flat to higher pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Nike ( NKE ), which was down 0.1% after reporting late Thursday mixed fiscal Q4 results, with sales ahead of the market forecast while earnings missed the Street's expectations due in part to higher marketing expenses.

(-) Boeing ( BA ) was up 0.3% after Bloomberg News sources said its pilots have, in recent years, reported software issues with earlier versions of the company's 737 Max aircraft that continue to be used for commercial flights.

In other sector news, Brunswick ( BC ), a provider of products and services to the marine market, said late Thursday it is implementing restructuring initiatives, a move that follows the sale of its fitness business to KPS Capital for $490 million in cash to focus on its marine business.

