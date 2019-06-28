Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2019: BJ,STZ,LYV

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.78%

MCD +0.44%

DIS +0.14%

CVS +0.08%

KO +0.02%

Consumer stocks were slightly higher, with shares of consumer staples and consumer discretionary companies in the S&P 500 each climbing 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) BJ's Wholesale Club ( BJ ) declined 1% after the warehouse retailer late Thursday priced a secondary offering of nearly 10 shares previously held by private-equity investors CVC Beacon LP at $25.74 each, representing a 2.8% discount to its last closing price. CVC previously sold slightly more than 33.5 million shares through a series of transactions since last October, with Thursday's stock sale liquidating the rest of its BJ's stake.

In other sector news:

(+) Constellation Brands ( STZ ) was rising 5% after reporting improved financial results for its fiscal Q1 ended May 31, with net income rising by a penny over its year-ago profit to $2.21 per share while net sales grew 2% year-over-year to $2.10 billion. That also beat the Capital IQ consensus calls expecting $2.06 per share on $2.07 billion in net sales. It also raised its FY20 earnings outlook by $0.15 to a new range of $8.65 to $8.95 per share, also exceeding the $8.57 per share Street view.

(-) Live Nation Entertainment ( LYV ) was lower Friday afternoon, slipping over 1%, after Citigroup lowered its stock rating on the concerts and ticketing company to sell from its prior neutral call in addition to establishing a $63 price target on the shares.