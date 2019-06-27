Consumer Sector Update for 06/27/2019: SKIS, BA, WBA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.15%

MCD: -0.02%

DIS: +0.21%

CVS: +0.50%

KO: Flat

Top consumer stocks were mixed pre-market Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Peak Resorts ( SKIS ), which is up almost 9% in pre-market trading as the resort operator posted fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.83 per share, up from $0.56 in the same period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of $0.54 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Boeing ( BA ) shares dropped nearly 3% after it was reported FAA pilots have difficulty recovering from dive in simulator tests.

(+) Walgreens Boots Alliance ( WBA ) was up more than 1% as the company reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.47, a 4% decline from $1.53 per share a year ago but beating the CapitalIQ consensus EPS estimate of $1.43.