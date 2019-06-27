Consumer Sector Update for 06/27/2019: NAKD,JWN,MLHR,ROST

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.13%

MCD +0.86%

DIS -0.55%

CVS +2.13%

KO -0.11%

Consumer stocks have turned broadly higher late Thursday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing just over 0.2% this afternoon, reversing a prior decline, while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.7%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Naked Brand Group ( NAKD ) slid to another all-time low on Thursday, sinking almost 40% to 13 cents a share after more than three dozen of the struggling apparel company's largest institutional and individual investors disclosed plans to sell almost 10.9 million of their shares through an upcoming secondary offering of stock. Separately, the company said it may sell one or more of its fashion brands as part of its ongoing strategic realignment.

In other sector news:

(+) Herman Miller ( MLHR ) raced 18.3% higher to a new record high of $44.75 a share after the office furniture seller late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income and sales outpacing Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.88 per share during the three months ended June 1, up from $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, while net sales grew 9% year-over-year to $671 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting adjusted net income of $0.78 per share on $657.23 million in sales, according to Capital IQ.

(-) Ross Stores ( ROST ) fell 2% this afternoon. The apparel retailer announced the launch of two more stores on Thursday, saying it will open a Ross Dress for Less location in Carson, Calif., next month, in addition to opening a new dd's Discounts store in Olympia Heights, Fla., on Saturday. Ross currently operates 1,745 of the off-price clothing and home fashion stores in 38 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, it said.

(-) Nordstrom's ( JWN ) was down more than 2% in late trade after a Goldman Sachs downgrade of the department-store chain to sell from neutral. The brokerage also cut its price target on Nordstrom shares by $7 to $30 each, with Goldman analyst Alexandra Walvis stating that the company likely faces "sales headwinds."