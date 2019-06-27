Consumer Sector Update for 06/27/2019: JWN,MLHR,ROST

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks rose on Thursday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 rising 0.2% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.7%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Nordstrom's ( JWN ) was down 2.6% after a Goldman Sachs downgrade of the department-store chain to sell from neutral. The brokerage also cut its price target on Nordstrom shares by $7 to $30 each, with Goldman analyst Alexandra Walvis stating that the company likely faces "sales headwinds."

In other sector news:

(+) Herman Miller ( MLHR ) raced 18.3% higher to a new record high of $44.75 a share after the office furniture seller late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income and sales outpacing Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.88 per share during the three months ended June 1, up from $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, while net sales grew 9% year-over-year to $671 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting adjusted net income of $0.78 per share on $657.23 million in sales, according to Capital IQ.

(-) Ross Stores ( ROST ) fell 2.4% this afternoon. The apparel retailer announced the launch of two more stores on Thursday, saying it will open a Ross Dress for Less location in Carson, Calif., next month, in addition to opening a new dd's Discounts store in Olympia Heights, Fla., on Saturday. Ross currently operates 1,745 of the off-price clothing and home fashion stores in 38 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, it said.