Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2019: UNF,FTDR,GIS

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling 1.1% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) UniFirst ( UNF ) was posting a 6.5% advance after the workplace uniforms company reported above-consensus fiscal Q3 financial results, earning $2.46 per share on $453.7 million in sales during the three months ended May 25. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $1.69 per share profit for UniFirst on $441.7 million in sales.

In other sector news:

(+) Frontdoor ( FTDR ) climbed over 5% after Raymond James raised its price target on the home service plans company by $3 to $48 a share and also reiterated its outperform rating for the stock.

(-) General Mills ( GIS ) declined Wednesday, sinking 4%, after the packaged foods company missed Wall Street expectations with its Q4 sales, reporting a 7% increase over year-ago levels to $4.16 billion during the three months ended May 26 but still lagging the $4.24 billion Capital IQ consensus.

