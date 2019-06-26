Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2019: TGT,AMZN,UNF,FTDR,GIS

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.28%

MCD -0.38%

DIS +0.28%

CVS +0.20%

KO -0.99%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in late trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling nearly 1.3% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead over 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Target ( TGT ) was narrowly higher this afternoon. The retailer Wednesday announced plans for a two-day online summer sales event that will directly compete with Amazon.com's ( AMZN ) Prime Day annual sale in July. Target Deal Days runs July 15-16 and follows the company's Target.com One-Day sale last year that Target chief merchandising officer Mark Tritton said was one of its "biggest days of the year for online sales."

In other sector news:

(+) UniFirst ( UNF ) was posting a more than 6% advance after the workplace uniforms company reported above-consensus fiscal Q3 financial results, earning $2.46 per share on $453.7 million in sales during the three months ended May 25. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $1.69 per share profit for UniFirst on $441.7 million in sales.

(+) Frontdoor ( FTDR ) climbed almost 6% after Raymond James raised its price target on the home service plans company by $3 to $48 a share and also reiterated its outperform rating for the stock.

(-) General Mills ( GIS ) declined Wednesday, sinking 4%, after the packaged foods company missed Wall Street expectations with its Q4 sales, reporting a 7% increase over year-ago levels to $4.16 billion during the three months ended May 26 but still lagging the $4.24 billion Capital IQ consensus.