Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2019: GIS

By MT Newswires,

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.22%

MCD: Flat

DIS: +0.21%

CVS: +0.15%

KO: Flat

Top consumer stocks were mixed in pre-market trading Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) General Mills ( GIS ), which was down about 5% as the branded food manufacturer posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share, up from $0.79 in the comparable period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.76 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) BlackBerry ( BB ) was down 0.4% after reporting fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.01, compared with $0.03 in the year-ago period and ahead of the $0.00 per share Street estimate.

(+) Alibaba Group ( BABA ) rose 1.3% on a report that it is doubling the number of global brands on its flagship retail site by launching an English language portal on Tmall for the first time on Wednesday.

