Consumer-focused SPAC Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp prices $400 million IPO at $10

Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp, a consumer-focused blank check company led by consumer industry veterans, raised $400 million by offering 40 million shares at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-fourth of one warrant to purchase a share of common stock at $11.50 per share. At pricing, the company will command a market value of $500 million.
Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CPAAU. Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs acted as lead managers on the deal.
