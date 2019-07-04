Constructive tone retained ahead of US payrolls

Reuters





SYDNEY, July 5 (IFR) - Asian risk markets may lack impetus this morning with Wall Street closed overnight for the July 4 holiday, but gains across eurozone equity bourses suggest a constructive tone will be maintained ahead of the June non-farm payrolls report.

The FTSE Milan rose 0.98%, following on from Wednesday's 2.40% rally, amid further relief buying after the Italian government convinced the European Commission that its new fiscal measures will keep the country within the latter's budget rules.

Italian banks were the star performers, surging 3.4% in the continuing afterglow of the appointment of Christine Lagarde as new ECB president.

The DAX and CAC 40 edged 0.11% and 0.03% higher, while the FTSE 100 slipped 0.08% as a few benchmark shares went ex-dividend.

Italian bonds suffered a round of profit taking after their recent storming run. BTP 10-year yields bounced 8bp to 1.67% but this still represents a 42bp fall from last Friday's levels.

Rising expectations of ECB rate cuts saw 10-year Bund yields decline 2bp to minus 0.41% and below the ECB deposit rate (currently minus 0.40%) for the first time since the financial crisis.

Gilts continued to benefit from heightened domestic and global easing prospects as UK 10-year yields fell 2bp to 0.68%.

Europe's main and crossover CDS spreads ended unchanged and 2.5bp lower at 49bp and 236.5bp.

Primary markets

Hong Kong-headquartered pan-Asian insurance firm FWD Group priced an unrated US$550m 5.75% subordinated five-year Reg S bond at par, inside initial guidance in the 6% area.

Electricity generator and retailer Trustpower is due to price a NZ$125m (US$81m) maximum seven-year senior unsecured note today. Guidance is mid-swaps plus 175bp-185bp for the offer via joint lead managers Deutsche Craigs and Forsyth Barr.