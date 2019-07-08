Quantcast

Construction firm wants debt settlement as part of Congo IMF deal

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


By Joe Bavier

JOHANNESBURG, July 8 (Reuters) - Construction firm Commisimpex is calling upon the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to make settlement of its 1.2 billion euro ($1.35 billion) debt dispute with Congo Republic a precondition for a bailout deal, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Congo's negotiations for an IMF bailout programme have dragged on since 2017. The Fund's executive board is due to consider a bailout for Congo on Thursday after the government agreed to restructure a portion of its debt to China.

Commisimpex, which worked on construction and public works projects from the early 1980s until a Congolese court ordered its liquidation in 2012, said debt stemming from decades-old unpaid bills must also be taken into account.

"The IMF has required the Congo to negotiate with the two other significant groups of creditors with which it is in default. It is patently unfair that the IMF appears to be favouring one set of creditors over others," the letter said.

The letter, dated July 5, was sent by Commisimpex's lawyers and addressed to the IMF's acting Managing Director David Lipton and director of its African department Abebe Selassie.

The IMF did not immediately comment on the letter.

Congo's government spokesman Thierry Moungalla said he would not comment on Commisimpex.

Commisimpex wrote that the IMF should demand that Congo fully and properly record its debt to the company in its public accounts as a precondition for granting the bailout programme.

It also said the Fund should demand Congo disclose the payment scenario of that debt under the debt sustainability analysis prepared with IMF staff.

And finally, it said the IMF should require Congo to engage in negotiations with Commisimpex over the payment of the debt.

Commisimpex has pursued Congo in courts in Europe and the United States for two decades, winning a series of court decisions as it has attempted to recoup the debt.

Congo has not paid, however. And in 2012, the country said the firm owed 1.3 billion euros in social security payments built up over 30 years. A Congolese court then ordered the firm into liquidation.

($1 = 0.8915 euros)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans , Oil , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar