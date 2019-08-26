Quantcast

Constellation expects $54.8 mln in quarterly losses from Canopy investment

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc expects to record a loss of about $54.8 million in its current quarter from its billion-dollar investment in weed producer Canopy Growth , the Corona brewer disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The brewer has invested more than $4 billion in Canopy for a nearly 56% stake in the marijuana producer, banking on the proposed legalization of recreational weed in several countries (graphic).

Constellation, in its recent post-earnings call, told analysts it was not pleased with Canopy's loss-making streak.

Canopy also fired founder and co-Chief Executive Officer Bruce Linton in July, a move that is believed to be orchestrated by Constellation.

The brewer reported a loss of $1.30 per share in the first quarter compared with a profit of $3.77 a year ago, mainly due to a 20 cents per share loss related to Canopy.





