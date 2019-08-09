Constellation Brands (STZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $194.15, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.66% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had lost 2.23% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STZ as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect STZ to post earnings of $2.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.33 billion, up 1.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.36 per share and revenue of $7.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.91% and -2.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for STZ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. STZ currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that STZ has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.11 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.11, which means STZ is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that STZ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.