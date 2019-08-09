Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Constellation Brands Inc ( STZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $193.26, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STZ was $193.26, representing a -15.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $228.91 and a 28.52% increase over the 52 week low of $150.37.

STZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company ( KO ) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA ( BUD ). STZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.5. Zacks Investment Research reports STZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.88%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STZ as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX ( FXG )

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF ( PSL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSL with an increase of 5.72% over the last 100 days. FXG has the highest percent weighting of STZ at 3.63%.