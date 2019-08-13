Quantcast

Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.CWCO reported second-quarter 2019 earnings of 16 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny but increasing from the year-ago figure of 12 cents by 33.3%.

Total Revenues

The company's total revenues in second-quarter 2019 came in at $18.3 million, up from the year-ago figure of $15.1 million by 21.2%. Total revenues also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17 million by 7.6%.

The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to greater contribution from its manufacturing segment and higher retail revenues.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote



Segment Details

Retail revenues in second-quarter 2019 increased nearly 11.3% year over year to $6.98 million.

Bulk revenues came in at $6.9 million in second-quarter 2019, down 9.6% from the prior-year figure.

Manufacturing revenues amounted to nearly $4.3 million, up a whopping 330% year over year.

Services revenues of $0.1 million were down 26.1% from the year-ago level.

Highlights of the Release

In second-quarter 2019, total cost of revenues increased 21.2% year over year to $10.8 million.

General and administrative expenses increased 12.4% from the year-ago quarter to $4.9 million.

Income from operations in the reported quarter was $2.95 million, up 70.5% year over year.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2019, Consolidated Water's cash and cash equivalents totaled $41.9 million, up from $31.3 million on Dec 31, 2018.

Cash provided (used in) by operating activities in first-half 2019 was $6.1 million versus ($8.1) million in the comparable year-ago period.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Consolidated Water carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Other Water Supply Utilities' Release

Here are some other players from the water utility space that have reported second-quarter earnings. American States Water AWR , SJW Group SJW and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. CTWS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.1%, 9.4% and 1.5%, respectively.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American States Water Company (AWR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS): Free Stock Analysis Report

SJW Group (SJW): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AWR , CWCO , CTWS , SJW


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar