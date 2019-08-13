Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.CWCO reported second-quarter 2019 earnings of 16 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny but increasing from the year-ago figure of 12 cents by 33.3%.



Total Revenues



The company's total revenues in second-quarter 2019 came in at $18.3 million, up from the year-ago figure of $15.1 million by 21.2%. Total revenues also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17 million by 7.6%.



The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to greater contribution from its manufacturing segment and higher retail revenues.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Segment Details



Retail revenues in second-quarter 2019 increased nearly 11.3% year over year to $6.98 million.



Bulk revenues came in at $6.9 million in second-quarter 2019, down 9.6% from the prior-year figure.



Manufacturing revenues amounted to nearly $4.3 million, up a whopping 330% year over year.



Services revenues of $0.1 million were down 26.1% from the year-ago level.



Highlights of the Release



In second-quarter 2019, total cost of revenues increased 21.2% year over year to $10.8 million.



General and administrative expenses increased 12.4% from the year-ago quarter to $4.9 million.



Income from operations in the reported quarter was $2.95 million, up 70.5% year over year.



Financial Highlights



As of Jun 30, 2019, Consolidated Water's cash and cash equivalents totaled $41.9 million, up from $31.3 million on Dec 31, 2018.



Cash provided (used in) by operating activities in first-half 2019 was $6.1 million versus ($8.1) million in the comparable year-ago period.



Zacks Rank



Currently, Consolidated Water carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Other Water Supply Utilities' Release



Here are some other players from the water utility space that have reported second-quarter earnings. American States Water AWR , SJW Group SJW and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. CTWS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.1%, 9.4% and 1.5%, respectively.



