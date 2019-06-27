Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. ( CWCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CWCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CWCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.01, the dividend yield is 2.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWCO was $14.01, representing a -6.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 30.2% increase over the 52 week low of $10.76.

CWCO is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works ( AWK ) and Aqua America, Inc. ( WTR ). Zacks Investment Research reports CWCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.94%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CWCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.