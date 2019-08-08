Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. ( CTO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CTO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $60.25, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTO was $60.25, representing a -8.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.94 and a 22.38% increase over the 52 week low of $49.23.

CTO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( BPY ) and CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ). CTO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.57.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.