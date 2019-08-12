Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Consolidated Edison Inc ( ED ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.74 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $87.26, the dividend yield is 3.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ED was $87.26, representing a -3.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.51 and a 19.05% increase over the 52 week low of $73.30.

ED is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) and Exelon Corporation ( EXC ). ED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.21. Zacks Investment Research reports ED's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .46%, compared to an industry average of %.

Interested in gaining exposure to ED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ED as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF ( JHMU )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities ( XLU )

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF ( IDU )

Vanguard Utilities ETF ( VPU )

Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF ( MXDU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLU with an increase of 6.21% over the last 100 days. JHMU has the highest percent weighting of ED at 4.6%.