CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

CONSOL Coal Resources LP ( CCR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.512 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CCR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CCR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.41, the dividend yield is 13.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCR was $15.41, representing a -27.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.13 and a 5.69% increase over the 52 week low of $14.58.

CCR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc ( BBL ) and Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ( ARLP ). CCR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports CCR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -15.05%, compared to an industry average of -15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.