ConocoPhillips (COP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

ConocoPhillips ( COP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.305 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased COP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that COP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.78, the dividend yield is 2.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COP was $59.78, representing a -25.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.24 and a 5.34% increase over the 52 week low of $56.75.

COP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ). COP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.19. Zacks Investment Research reports COP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.84%, compared to an industry average of 5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COP as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF ( FRAK )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector ( XLE )

Vanguard Energy ETF ( VDE )

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF ( PXE )

iShares Trust ( IEO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLE with an decrease of -5.02% over the last 100 days. FRAK has the highest percent weighting of COP at 8.13%.