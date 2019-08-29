Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Connecticut Water Service, Inc. ( CTWS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.327 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CTWS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.15% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70.34, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTWS was $70.34, representing a -0.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.50 and a 12.01% increase over the 52 week low of $62.80.

CTWS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works ( AWK ) and Aqua America, Inc. ( WTR ). CTWS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports CTWS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .44%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTWS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.