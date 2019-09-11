CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

CONMED Corporation ( CNMD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CNMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that CNMD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $98.02, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNMD was $98.02, representing a -4.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.56 and a 72.25% increase over the 52 week low of $56.91.

CNMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Medtronic plc ( MDT ) and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. ( VAR ). CNMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.97. Zacks Investment Research reports CNMD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.86%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNMD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNMD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNMD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF ( PSCH )

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF ( RNSC )

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ( XHE )

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF ( RZG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCH with an increase of 6.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CNMD at 2.83%.