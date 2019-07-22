Congo health minister resigns over Ebola snub

Reuters





By Fiston Mahamba

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 22 (Reuters) - Congo's health minister resigned on Monday after being stripped of responsibility for managing the country's Ebola outbreak, potentially paving the way for the introduction of a second vaccine to contain the spreading epidemic.

Oly Ilunga has overseen Democratic Republic of Congo's near year-long response to what is the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history. It has killed more than 1,700 and been declared an international health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In his resignation letter, the minister criticised a decision to deploy the second vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson and backed by the WHO.

It has yet to be used on the ground due to Ilunga's objections. It is designed to complement a Merck treatment that has been given to 170,000 people and proved effective.

Ilunga has said the J&J vaccine has not been proved effective and that deploying a second one would confuse people in eastern Congo, where health workers are struggling to overcome widespread misinformation about the haemorrhagic fever as well as sporadic hostility.

J&J has said the vaccine, which has gone through phase 1 trials and been tested on at least 5,000 volunteers, is safe. Its advocates say it could be deployed in areas not yet affected by Ebola in order to create a firewall around the epidemic.

Ilunga said it would be "fanciful to think that the new vaccine proposed by actors who have shown an obvious lack of ethics by voluntarily hiding important information from medical authorities, could have a significant impact on the control of the current outbreak."

It was not immediately clear who he was referring to, but the WHO as well as other international donors including medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres have publicly supported use of the second vaccine.

A WHO spokesman said the organisation was grateful for Ilunga's leadership and dedication and looked forward to "working closely with the new coordination team as we have with the previous one."

Last week, the organisation labelled the outbreak an international emergency, a rare designation aimed at galvanising global support as it threatens to gain a foothold in neighbouring Rwanda and Uganda.

Only the 2013-16 epidemic in West Africa that killed more than 11,000 people has been deadlier.

