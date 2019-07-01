Quantcast

Conduent (CNDT) Surges: Stock Moves 6.4% Higher

Conduent Incorporated CNDT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $8.77 to $9.24 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Conduent currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Outsourcing industry may consider Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI , which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank ( Strong Buy) stocks here .

Conduent Inc. (CNDT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI): Free Stock Analysis Report

