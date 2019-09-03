Concho Resources to sell New Mexico assets for $925 mln

Shutterstock photo





Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Concho Resources Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its New Mexico assets for $925 million to an affiliate of privately-held Spur Energy Partners LLC.

In addition, the company will start a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Concho Resources Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its New Mexico assets for $925 million to an affiliate of privately-held Spur Energy Partners LLC.

In addition, the company will start a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion.

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets