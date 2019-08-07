Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Concho Resources Inc. ( CXO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CXO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CXO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $66.64, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CXO was $66.64, representing a -58.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $160.81 and a 0.66% increase over the 52 week low of $66.20.

CXO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). CXO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.53. Zacks Investment Research reports CXO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -28.19%, compared to an industry average of -19%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CXO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CXO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CXO as a top-10 holding:

Ivy NextShares ( IVENC )

First Trust Natural Gas ETF ( FCG )

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF ( FRAK )

iShares Trust ( IEO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVENC with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CXO at 5.55%.