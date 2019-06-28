Quantcast

Conagra Stock (CAG) Rallies After Earnings Miss: What???s Next?

By Zachary Stutler,

Conagra Brands CAG jumped over 3.5% through Friday morning trading, after posting lower-than-projected Q4 fiscal 2019 earnings Thursday. The packaged foods gian t report ed quarterly EPS of $0.36, which came in $0.06, or -14.29% lower than our Zacks Consensus Estimate. Friday's rally came after Conagra stock fell 12% Thursday, which signals that some investors think the selloff might have been overdone.

The Chicago, Illinois-headquarter company owns a variety of popular brands including Chef Boyardee, Reddi-wip, Mrs. Butterworth's, and Orville Redenbacher's.

The earnings miss came two months after the company forecasted a strong end to fiscal 2019 at its Investor Day. At Investor Day, Conagra also provided fiscal 2020 EPS guidance between $2.10 and $2.20. Conagra executives then lowered their guidance by $0.02 Thursday, to account for the sale of its Gelit business, an Italian frozen pasta maker, in May.

Conagra did post year over year revenue growth, reaching $9.54 billion for fiscal 2019, compared to $7.94 billion the year before. That's a difference of $1.6 billion from fiscal 2018, however Pinnacle generated $1.7 billion in revenue in fiscal 2019, which accounts for the year over year growth. The $1.6 billion increase represented 20.2% total revenue growth, despite declining sales in three out of five segments, those being Grocery and Snacks, International sales, and Foodservice. More specifically, Grocery and Snack sales slipped 7.1%, Refrigerated and Frozen good sales fell 0.6%, International sales fell 7.4%, and Foodservice sales tumbled 12.6%.

Conagra's Refrigerated & Frozen segment increased sales by 1.9%.

Outlook

Conagra is expected to report significan t earnings and revenue growth for fiscal 2020. Zacks Consensus Estimates call for fiscal 2020 (Conagra begins its fiscal years in June) earnings to grow 7.96% on the back of 13.96% revenue growth. Looking further ahead, fiscal 2021 is expected to bring 9.5% earnings growth and 0.36% revenue growth on top of their respective fiscal 2020 numbers.

After falling all the way to $25.15 Thursday, the stock has climbed back up and is currently trading at $26.42, as of 2:30 PM ET. Analysts are still bullish on the stock. Bank of America Merrill Lynch BAC reiterated a "Buy" rating on the stock following the earnings. Conagra also currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), but this could change as more analysts update their estimates over the next serval days. Even after the stock had a poor day Thursday, it is still up 24% YTD, significantly outperforming the S&P 500.

